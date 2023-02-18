China’s Wang Yi offers to help Germany resolve the conflict in Ukraine

By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 3:24

Image of Chinese politician Wang Yi. Credit: Wikipedia - By 首相官邸ホームページ, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=107015477

An offer to help Germany resolve the conflict in Ukraine was made in Berlin to Chancellor Olaf Scholz by China’s Wang Yi.

During a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Munich on Friday, February 17, China’s foreign policy curator, Wang Yi, offered Germany his country’s help to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

Yi is the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), as well as a Politburo member. “I hope Germany will play a constructive role in reducing the escalation. We are making efforts for reconciliation and advancing peace negotiations”, Wang told the German leader.

According to the Chinese politician, Germany, like China, is an independent power, which is responsible for maintaining peace throughout the planet.

Earlier in the day, Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, speaking at a meeting of the Security Council convened on the Russian initiative, called on the authorities of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to cease fire and start peace negotiations as soon as possible. The meeting was organised on the anniversary of the Minsk agreements.

