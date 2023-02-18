Crypto News: Tether Gains, Solana Sails: Dollars Rain As Big Eyes Coin Eclipses $27m Presale

By EWN • 18 February 2023 • 13:00

After having a challenging start to the month, the cryptocurrency market experienced an upward trend on Thursday.

At press time, the market gained close to $44 billion as a result of the altcoin-led rally over the last 24 hours, pushing the market’s total capitalisation back above the $1 trillion threshold.

Tether, Solana and Big Eyes Coin were all active and also played their parts in the recovery process of the digital currency market. Here are details of how they fared.

Tether Tilting Towards Recovery

Since the SEC ordered Paxos to stop generating BUSD, the third-largest stablecoin, Tether’s USDT has experienced a comeback in market capitalisation to close to $70 billion. Paxos will be sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for issuing and listing its Binance USD.

The capitalisation of the stablecoin Tether (USDT) was around $19 billion before to the start of the previous significant bull run, which began in November 2020.

Solana: Efforts Towards Stability Now Paying off?

Price action for Solana (SOL) is still trying to recover as bulls struggle to restart the surge. Solana’s struggle to retain the rally structure has started to yield with a current trading price of $23.8292 (a 24 hour change of -0.51%).

SOL has seen a consistent surge into the new year, similar to most risk-on investments. Bulls are soaring as a result of the bullish economic attitude that pervaded January.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido