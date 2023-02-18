Dog lovers are in for a treat as Crufts plans a TV takeover

With an additional 15 minutes more coverage than last year and over 100 minutes more than the 2020 show, viewers can look forward to a total of nine and a half hours of Crufts on Channel 4 alone!

Clare Balding will host daily highlights of the world’s most famous dog event live from the NEC, Birmingham and will be joined by a team of reporters including Radzi Chinyanganya and, returning for her second year, Sophie Morgan, along with canine experts who will be covering the show.

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts Show Manager, said: “We are delighted that Channel 4 and More4 will be offering viewers at home the opportunity to enjoy this year’s Crufts, with more coverage than ever. The event celebrates everything that we love the most about dogs and highlights the benefits that dogs bring to our lives, so it’s no surprise that it holds such a special place in dog lovers’ hearts.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.