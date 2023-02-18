Eat less on a calorie-controlled diet and you’ll age more slowly

By Linda Hall • 18 February 2023 • 16:12

Cutting calories by a third also cuts ageing Photo credit: Pixabay/Jesshoots

CUTTING calories helps to lose kilos but investigators found it also halted ageing in those not overweight.

Researchers worked with 220 volunteers living in New Zealand aged between 26 and 45, one third of whom reduced their calorie intake by 25 per cent for two years. The remaining two-thirds ate normally.

Testing for higher blood pressure and cholesterol was matched with genetic activity within the body to gauge the degree of ageing that was present in the final blood test.

Investigators found that those on fewer calories appeared to age up to three percent more slowly.

“This study is very exciting,” said Dr Daniel Belsky, who led the study .“Slowing down biological aging means living longer and getting ill later.”

