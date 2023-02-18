Elche puts forward La Finca restaurant as an example of innovation

The Repsol Guide, in support of the food service industry and as part of its constant search for innovative initiatives, has created this certification — the only of its kind in Spain — specifically for the Spanish restaurant industry.

With this certification, awarded by Repsol and verified by AENOR, the Repsol Guide aims to showcase sustainable projects based on respect for the environment and energy efficiency.

Whilst handing the award to the owner of La Finca, Susi Diaz, the mayor, Carlos Diaz confirmed:

“The catering industry, apart from doing what is fundamental, which is to go out of its way for its customers, is fully involved in the fight against climate change.”

“The latter is to decarbonise our cities and our economy, something that is an absolute priority in our city.”

He added: “Susi Diaz, is an example of the sector with her eagerness to improve and innovate, to surprise and please”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.