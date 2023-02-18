By Anna Ellis • 18 February 2023 • 14:07
European Green Deal: Commission proposes 2030 zero-emissions target for city buses. Image: European Commission.
The Commission has now proposed ambitious new CO2 emissions targets for new heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) from 2030 onwards.
These targets will help to reduce CO2 emissions in the transport sector: trucks, city buses, and long-distance buses are responsible for over 6 per cent of total EU greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and more than 25 per cent of GHG emissions from road transport.
These strengthened emissions standards would ensure that this segment of the road transport sector contributes to the shift to zero-emissions mobility and the EU’s climate and zero pollution objectives.
The Commission proposes phasing in stronger CO2 emissions standards for almost all new HDVs with certified CO2 emissions, compared to 2019 levels, specifically:
In line with the European Green Deal and REPowerEU objectives, this proposal will also have a positive impact on the energy transition, by lowering demand for imported fossil fuels and enhancing energy savings and efficiencies in the EU’s transport sector.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
