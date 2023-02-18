Expect cheaper parking as Murcia City Council plan to manage San Francisco car park

BREAKING: Former premier league footballer found dead under rubble of his Turkey home Close
By Anna Ellis • 18 February 2023 • 13:12

Murcia City Council to manage the Plano de San Francisco car park. Image: Telpark by Empark.

Visitors to and residents of Murcia will be pleased to hear that Murcia City Council is set to take over and manage the Plano de San Francisco car park.

This will result in lower parking rates as the Council will offer parking at affordable prices for visitors and residents of the area.

Murcia City Council has set up a Municipal Technical Committee to review the current situation of the contract and the conditions for the reversion of the Plano de San Francisco car park.

Once the car park becomes municipal property, which will make it possible to reduce tariffs.

The company Empark Aparcamientos y Servicios, S.A. currently holds the concession for this underground car park, which offers a 24-hour service and 427 parking spaces.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

