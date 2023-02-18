Expect cheaper parking as Murcia City Council plan to manage San Francisco car park

This will result in lower parking rates as the Council will offer parking at affordable prices for visitors and residents of the area.

Murcia City Council has set up a Municipal Technical Committee to review the current situation of the contract and the conditions for the reversion of the Plano de San Francisco car park.

Once the car park becomes municipal property, which will make it possible to reduce tariffs.

The company Empark Aparcamientos y Servicios, S.A. currently holds the concession for this underground car park, which offers a 24-hour service and 427 parking spaces.

