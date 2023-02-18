Film actress and Playboy model Stella Stevens passes away aged 84

By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 2:50

Image of actress and model Stella Stevens. Credit: Wikipedia - By Gore De Vol - Meet Actress Stella Stevens, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42107894

Stella Stevens, star of countless films and Playboy model passed away at the age of 84.

American actress Stella Stevens, who co-starred with Elvis Presley in Girls! Girls! Girls! in 1962, passed away this Friday, February 17 at the age of 84. Her passing was confirmed by Variety magazine. According to her son, the actress had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, Stella began her film career in 1959 in the Bing Crosby film ‘Say One For Me’, playing the part of a chorus girl. As a result, in 1960 she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Newcomer, sharing the distinction with fellow up-and-comers Tuesday Weld, Angie Dickinson, and Janet Munro.

In January 1960, the young actress was Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month. Stella became one of the most photographed women in the world during the 1960s. She was included in Playboy’s 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century, appearing at number 27.

She played opposite another huge singing star in the John Cassavetes film ‘Too Late Blues’ with Bobby Darin. She cemented herself as a serious film star one year later by being chosen for a role opposite the King Of Rock and Roll in his famous 1962 movie.

This was followed in 1963 with a role as Jerry Lewis’ student and love interest Stella Purdy in the comedy, ‘The Nutty Professor’.

“It’s about a shy gargoyle of a college chemist who brews a miracle mixture, becomes a bland Casanova (periodically) and finally reverts to his shy original self and a pert, smitten, blonde student, neatly played by Stella Stevens”, wrote the New York Times.

Roles in numerous other films continued throughout the ’60s, but then in 1972 she found herself lining up with some major stars in Irwin Allen’s ‘The Poseidon Adventure’. Here, she starred with legends of the day, Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Red Buttons, Roddy McDowall, and Shelley Winters.

___________________________________________________________

