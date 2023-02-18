German woman claims to be Madeleine McCann in online video

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 February 2023 • 11:45

Madeleine McCann and child claiming to be her - Image Tiwtter Nakarina

A German woman has posted a video online claiming to be Madeleine McCann who went missing in Portugal in 2007.

In the video posted online overnight and reported by the Metro on Saturday, February 18 the Polish woman claims that she has the same speck in her eye as the missing toddler, as well as freckles on her legs.

The woman says she has tried to obtain a copy of her birth certificate but has not been able, as a result of which she is now appealing for help to confirm her identity. The woman who thinks she is 21 but isn´t sure said: “Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann.

“I think I can be Madeleine. I need a DNA test. Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me.”

Someone has come out claiming to be Madeleine McCann… we in for a crazy year I’m telling you pic.twitter.com/hbd2VFiGAL — YARD MAN 🇯🇲 (@CarlosWavey) February 16, 2023

TikTokkers famed for their amateur sleuthing are now calling on authorities to investigate. But not everyone is convinced with some questioning why no one has listened to her.

Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal whilst on holiday with her parents more than 15 years ago and despite an extensive police search, she has never been found. With costs spiralling and evidence dwindling UK police have been winding down the investigation.

Latest reports on Twitter suggest that local police have agreed to undertake a DNA test next week, which will prove conclusively whether the woman´s claims are true or not.

According to unconfirmed reports, a DNA check will take place next week on the Polish woman who says she may be Madeleine McCann. #MadeleineMcCann pic.twitter.com/1Qvhm2aUL8 — Martijn Mastenbroek (@MMastenbroek) February 18, 2023

So far there has been no reaction from the Met Police to the claims of the German woman that she is Madeleine McCann.

