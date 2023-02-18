Good news for tourism AENA confirms it has exceeded pre-pandemic data

It looks as though things are really starting to pick up as AENA (the airport management group which includes Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport) closed the first month of the year 2.1 per cent up on the same month of 2019 and 62.7 per cent more than in 2022.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport saw 795,148 passengers through its doors in January (+1.3 per cent more than the same month of 2019 and +68.1 per cent more than January 2022).

Of the total number of travellers recorded in January, 16,858,135 were commercial passengers, of which 10,724,913 travelled on international flights, a 99.2 per cent recovery from January 2019 and 72.1 per cent more than in 2022, and 6,133,222 travelled on domestic flights.

This figure is 7.3 per cent more than pre-pandemic and 49.3 per cent more than last year.