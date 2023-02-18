Have another cup of tea and reduce the risk of hip fracture

By Linda Hall • 18 February 2023 • 20:15

TEA-DRINKING: Reduces hip fracture in women Photo credit: Pixabay/StockSnap

LEEDS UNIVERSITY investigators concluded that more protein, plus regular tea or coffee, could reduce hip fracture in women.

An extra 25 grammes of protein a day reduced the risk by 14 per cent, they found, but unexpectedly discovered that each additional cup of tea or coffee slashed it by a further 4 per cent.

“This is interesting, given that tea and coffee are the UK’s favourite drinks,” said Professor Janet Cade, who supervised the research.

“It might be promoting the amount of calcium present in our bones,” she suggested.

