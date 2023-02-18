Hedgehogs are one of Britain’s most recognisable and well-loved wild animals

They’re also the species that are most often admitted to specialist wildlife rehabilitation centres.

Hedgehogs are widespread throughout England and Wales. They live in a range of habitats such as farmland, woodland and urban areas, where they’re a favourite with gardeners. Individual hedgehogs can travel as far as one or two miles in one night!

They’re most active at night and rest during the day in nests made of vegetation, such as leaves, twigs, and grasses.

Hedgehogs are mostly insectivorous, so will prey on beetles, caterpillars and earthworms. Occasionally they may eat amphibians, small rodents and birds that are already dead, slugs and snails, birds’ eggs and even fruit.

Hedgehogs will breed any time between April and September, but mostly during May and June. Both male and female hedgehogs can mate several times a year with multiple partners. Litters usually consist of around four or five hoglets, born between June and July with some second litters born in September.

Hoglets are born blind and deaf, and their spines are pure white when they first appear soon after birth. They’ll start leaving the nest to forage with their mother around four weeks old and will be independent by about eight weeks old.

Hibernation usually takes place between November and mid-March. The exact timings will depend on the weather and in mild years, hedgehogs have been active as late as December.

Hedgehogs will often wake up from hibernation and forage for food or move their nest site at least once, before they go back to sleep. The nest they build to hibernate in is called a hibernaculum, which helps to keep them warm when their body temperature drops during hibernation.

