By Anna Ellis • 18 February 2023 • 14:28
Huercal-Overa to host Historical Recreation and Baroque Market. Image: Huercal-Overa Town Council.
March 3 is an important date for Huercal-Over as it celebrates its 355th anniversary of the Exemption of Villazgo. On March 3 in 1668 the town obtained its separation from the city of Lorca and conversion into a Villa.
In celebration, the City Council is organising a programme in which the locals can commemorate that important date.
As part of the celebrations, a historical camp will be set in the baroque era with the objective of showing the people of Huercal and visitors how life was lived and how the society of the time was. It will show the historical context that allows understanding of the environment that propitiates the common effort to achieve the desired independence.
The market will open on Friday, March 3 at 5:00.PM and include a variety of activities throughout the weekend such as tactics and strategies of how to put a pike in Flanders, flight display, falconry, street soldiers, burlesque poetry and musical parades.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
