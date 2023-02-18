Investors are excited for what Toncoin, Decentraland and Orbeon Protocol bring to DeFi, Here’s Why

By EWN • 18 February 2023 • 13:00

With Defi technology continuously innovating, there are always new applications. Three projects that have investors excited are Toncoin (TON), which looks to become the future of currency, Decentraland (MANA), which aims to become a leading metaverse; and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which was designed to revolutionise the crowdfunding market.

Toncoin aims to finance the future economy

Toncoin (TON) is a DeFi project designed to enhance payment services. Toncoin offers a range of services, including cross-chain transactions, lending options, general transaction services, and processing fees. As the project expands, Toncoin (TON) aims to have a significant impact on the real-world economy and throughout Web3.

Toncoins (TON) token TON, can be used to secure the blockchain through staking, pay transaction fees, and also provides holders with voting rights, letting them dictate the future of the Toncoin network. Following lows of $2.1 at the start of February, Toncoin (TON) has bounced back, steadily increasing to $2.31. With additional price increases possible in the future, and the potential to change the way we interact with money, Toncoin (TON) has the potential to become one of the most valuable crypto assets worldwide.

Decentraland pushes the boundaries of the Metaverse

Decentraland (MANA) is a metaverse created on the Ethereum blockchain. The game lets players interact digitally with customised avatars, as well as generate a passive income by purchasing land. During gameplay, Decentraland players can complete in-game tasks, trade goods, and meet new players.

Decentraland (MANA) uses MANA to power its metaverse, with LAND tokens being used to purchase land plots in the form of NFTs. Land has already become extremely valuable throughout Decentraland (MANA), with some investors paying upwards of six figures for land plots.

As Decentraland (MANA) continues to reinvest profits and push the boundaries of DeFi, it continues to create a number of new opportunities for investors and players, making it a pioneer of the metaverse market

Can Orbeon Protocol replace traditional Crowdfunding?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) showcases a one of a kind DeFi launchpad that allows crypto investors to buy shares in real-world startups. Through the Orbeon Launchpad, everyday investors can buy shares in startups that align with their values. Here’s how it works.

Once a startup has passed a strict vetting process, the founder can create equity backed NFTs that are sold directly to everyday investors as a form of fundraising for as little as $1. To receive the funding, the startup must hit certain funding targets, after which investors’ funds are sent over. However, if targets are missed, NFTs are burned and investors are automatically refunded to limit risk.

Aside from its launchpad, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will also offer a decentralised wallet, swap, exchange and even a metaverse. This ecosystem will operate using ORBN tokens, which are currently being sold during stage eight of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale.

Having already sold out during seven presale stages, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on track to be not only the fastest growing crypto presale, but also a game changer for startups in the market. With price predictions going as high as $0.24, many investors are calling Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) one of the best investments of the year.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido