Journalist ‘banned’ from Bafta due to security risk

By Glenn Wickman • 18 February 2023 • 18:40

Image by Chris Dorney/Shutterstock

A BULGARIAN journalist who features in a Bafta-nominated film has been prevented from attending the Bafta Film Awards ceremony tomorrow (Sunday) due to being termed a “security risk”.

Christo Grozev is an investigative reporter specialising in Russia, and appears in the documentary entitled Navalny exploring the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalni by the Kremlin.

According to the BBC, Mr Grozev can be seen uncovering details that would suggest that the Russian government was behind the poisoning plot that ended with Navalny fighting for his life in a German hospital.

The journalist expressed his surprise that he and his son had been disinvited from the awards ceremony on safety grounds, while several producers involved in the film had not.

However, he admitted that he has recently received “numerous alerts” from police and security forces throughout Europe warning him that his life may be in danger, although no further details have emerged regarding the exact nature of said risk.

Spokespeople for Bafta have insisted that security is the top priority and that strict safety measures are put in place every year.

