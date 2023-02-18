Local Police chief in Murcia’s San Javier under investigation for linking immigration and crime in an interview

By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 21:26

After making comments linking immigration and crime in an interview, Jose Tomas Garcia, the Local Police chief in Murcia’s San Javier has been placed under investigation.

The Town Hall of the Murcian town of San Javier announced the opening of an investigation today, Saturday, February 18, into statements made by the head of the Local Police, Jose Tomas Garcia. During a recent television interview, the officer linked crime with immigration.

As reported in the newspaper La Opinión de Murcia, the municipal police chief said: “Right now most crime tends to be immigration: nationals, there is little…. We go by the statistics”.

Ruben Perez, the councillor for public safety in San Javier, commented: “As a citizen and as a councillor, I think he made some very unfortunate statements”. He added that he believes the police chief’s words “deserve to be studied. Any statement that could border or enter into xenophobic approaches must be condemned”.

The CC OO trade union denounced Jose Tomas Garcia’s statements days ago, which “as well as being irresponsible, could constitute a hate crime”, union sources said.

Garcia has been asked by the CC OO to “show the source” on which he based his statement. “And if he does not have it, to assume the consequences of his words, which are not only irresponsible and detrimental to social peace and citizen coexistence, but could lead to their transfer to the Prosecutor’s Office in case they constitute a criminal offence”, they added.

Perez continued: “I do not know the statistics to which the accidental chief of police refers, which I understand he must provide”. He pointed out that: “linking an increase in crime with immigration, legal or illegal, causes an image that does not favour coexistence and is not in keeping with the role played by the bulk of immigrants in our society, and more so here in San Javier”.

The chief of police subsequently issued a statement in which he assured that his words only referred to the organised gangs operating in the area and not to the immigrants living in the town.

