Municipal Cinema of Huercal-Overa reopens its doors on February 24

The Covid 19 pandemic forced the closure of movie theatres throughout the country and after that, they ceased their activity in the municipality.

The Councillor for Public Contracts, Adrian Ramos, explained that “from the City Council we set out a few months ago to get the Municipal Cinema back in business, following the suggestions of our neighbours and thereby giving them new leisure opportunities.”

“We wanted the cinema up and running so that children and adults can enjoy the latest cinematographic releases without having to go to large cinemas.”

The Councillor added: “After the administrative process of adjudication, Exhicine is the company that will take over the operation of the cinema. They will open its doors with all the latest film releases and tickets can be obtained online.”

“Our cinema has all the attractions required to enjoy a pleasant trip to the cinema.”