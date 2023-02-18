New milestone in La Hoya with the environmental and landscape recovery

There will be over one hundred different species, including trees, shrubs, herbaceous, aromatic and ornamental plants, among others, which will dress up the area which is embraced by the Alcazaba, San Cristobal and the Jayran Wall.

At the same time as the project begins, work will continue with the execution of the hydraulic works (pools, canals, etc.). The work will include the finalisation of the roadbeds and paving, which will also begin to reach the so-called “soft floors”. Finally, the work will continue with lighting, furniture and fencing of the enclosure.

All the works are expected to be completed in time for the second quarter of the year.

Giner de los Rios Public School are working alongside Almeria City Council and taking part in the planting of some of the trees included in the project.