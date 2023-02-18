People Loved Big Eyes Coin’s Valentine’s Day Stunt. Could The Coin Surpass Dogecoin And Shiba Ibu?

By EWN • 18 February 2023 • 16:17

Forget red roses and chocolates, this Valentine’s Day, people have been falling in love with cryptocurrency.

Why? Because cryptos make hearts beat faster and are here to stay. The success of cryptocurrency, meme coins in particular, has been astronomical. Here are three popular meme coins that have definitely turned investors’ heads: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and the new kid on the block, Big Eyes Coin.

Dogecoin – The Joke That Started A Revolution

Launched 10 years ago, Dogecoin (DOGE) was originally a joke, designed to make fun of the speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. But the crypto beat itself at its own game and became a serious contender. Its name and logo of the iconic Japanese dog Shiba Inu are now firmly established in the hearts of crypto investors all over the globe. Dogecoin’s astonishing success paved the way for meme coins to follow.

Dogecoin is an open-source cryptocurrency running on a peer-to-peer network which gives users a decentralised and secure environment, where transactions do not go through any third party.

While many pin the coin’s success on the likes of billionaire Elon Musk, who openly declared his support on Twitter (before he owned Twitter), Dogecoin also provides real functionality. Dogecoin has attracted a huge and loving following since its launch in 2013.

Shiba Inu – A Much-Loved Crypto

Similar to many cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu operates on a decentralised network, where each transaction is verified and recorded on each blockchain, with the database tracking and managing the meme coin.

Shiba Inu is Ethereum-based and features the Shiba Inu hunting dog as its meme coin mascot, with the coin often being compared to main rival Dogecoin. Both have shared huge success as top dog-themed coins.

Big Eyes Coin – Love Is In The Crypto Air

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) looks set to be the next big love in crypto inventors’ lives. Big Eyes Coin is the cat-themed meme coin stealing hearts this Valentine’s day. Valentine’s day brought about an exciting time for BIG investors.

The Big Eyes Coin team sent out volunteers to hand out sweets and treats on the streets of London. Love was in the air and the speakers played classic love anthems and kept the public informed on all things Big Eyes Coin. Hundreds of packets of sweets were distributed to passers-by. What a fantastic way to spend Valentine’s Day!

Now you can start your own love story. The Big Eyes Coin presale has broken many records, being one of the most successful in recent years. Its huge presale has already raised over $27 million. With the 200% launch bonus only available by using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200, eager investors are showing their love in their thousands.

Apply before 20 February and take advantage of the launch offer code. Miss it, and you will be left broken-hearted.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido