Purrfect Surprise: Big Eyes Coin introduces Loot Boxes!- All you need to know

By EWN • 18 February 2023 • 11:30

Are you on the lookout for the next big thing? Well, look no further as Big Eyes Coin is here to make its mark with a unique twist – the introduction of Loot Boxes. Yes, you heard it right! The cat-themed cryptocurrency has announced through Twitter that it will be launching these exclusive loot boxes that hold exciting prizes.

So, fasten your seatbelts, crypto-enthusiasts, as we take you on a thrilling ride to explore the world of Big Eyes Coin and its latest announcement.

So, what are Loot Boxes?

Loot Boxes are consumable virtual possessions that can be redeemed to receive a random gift or customization. Gamers might already be familiar with the concept, as it is common among online games like FIFA or PUBG.

Seems like loot boxes have also found their way into the world of cryptocurrency. Some platforms have created loot boxes that contain cryptocurrency, which can then be redeemed by the user. These loot boxes are a fun and exciting way for users to get their hands on cryptocurrency and can help to attract new users to the platform.

Although it is a rarity for a cryptocurrency to launch ‘Loot Boxes’, It is not unheard of and enthusiasts who buy or win these boxes may hit a jackpot. (Read lots of Big Eyes Coin).

Big Eyes – the Generous Street-friendly Cat

The cat-themed coin is known to surprise its fans with grand prizes and mammoth bonuses. BIG currently offers a 200% bonus in its pre-sale and is about to hit the $28m mark. And with the introduction of Loot Boxes, the coin is taking its generosity to a whole new level.

Investors who bought Big Eyes Coin during the first stage of funding have already earned a return of 743%, which is quite impressive. The coin has managed to hold its own amongst other popular coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and it looks like it is here to stay.

In conclusion, Big Eyes Coin has managed to carve a niche for itself in the world of cryptocurrency, and the introduction of Loot Boxes is sure to take its popularity to new heights. With its generous offerings, eco-friendly initiatives, and unique features, Big Eyes Coin is definitely a cryptocurrency to watch out for in the coming years. So, if you are looking for a fun and exciting investment opportunity, Big Eyes Coin might just be the one for you.

There are no official announcements from Big Eyes as to when and how cat enthusiasts can indulge their curiosity. However, stay tuned to the Big Eyes Twitter page for any exciting meows.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido