Rafal Nadal injury means he will miss March´s MGM Grand Exhibition

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 February 2023 • 15:17

Rafa Nadal - Image Leonard Sukhovsky / Shutterstock.com

The injury that has plagued Rafa Nadal means that he will now miss the MGM Grand Exhibition due to take place in Las Vegas on March 5.

Sportal.eu reported on Saturday, February 18 that the injury sustained by the player during the Australian Open has not healed.

Nadal injured his iliopsoas muscle, which is the major flexor of the hip joint. According to Very Well Health, “it is made up of three muscles: the iliacus, the psoas major, and the psoas minor.

Buenas tardes. He realizado pruebas médicas tras la derrota en el día de ayer. La resonancia magnética muestra una lesión grado 2 en el Psoas Iliaco de su pierna izquierda. Ahora toca reposo deportivo y fisioterapia anti inflamatoria. Tiempo normal de recuperación 6 a 8 semanas. pic.twitter.com/xwcKSyTzhp — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 19, 2023

“These muscles work together to flex your hip, as well as stabilize your hip and lower back during activities like walking, running, and rising from a chair.”

That means Nadal will not be able to face Carlos Alcaraz, but it also could mean a longer layoff for the Grand Slam champion than originally thought.

Bad news for Rafa Nadal. The Spaniard, still struggling with the injury to the ileopsoas muscle in his left leg sustained at the Australian Open, will not participate in the exhibition at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas that would have seen him face Carlos Alcaraz on March 5.

A sign that his condition is still not optimal and to see him back on the court will take a long time.

Nadal said: “I am very sorry that I will not be able to participate in this extraordinary event with Carlos. But the timing of my recovery from the injury does not allow me to be there.

“I’m sure we will find another date to enjoy. I want to thank all the fans and organizers for staying in constant contact with me and being so understanding.”

Rafa Nadal has suffered injury after injury resulting in limited success recently, but the hard-working Spaniard has vowed to be back.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.