By Anna Ellis • 18 February 2023 • 13:50
Santa Pola confirms that it is officially twinned with Alcantarilla. Image: Alcantaria City Council.
This includes promoting mutual collaboration, especially in tourism, culture and economic development, as well as strengthening the ties between the two towns, exchanging experiences and launching joint projects.
The Mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquin Buendia, added: “This is the first step in an alliance that we hope will last over time and strengthen the relationship of friendship and trust that unites us to set common goals together, which contribute to the development and prosperity of both cities.”
The two municipalities were Iberian settlements in ancient times and have been a point of connection and crossroads over the centuries.
In the case of Alcantarilla, it links the Segura valley with the Guadalentin valley and connects with Cartagena through the Puerto de la Cadena. In the case of Santa Pola, its commercial port is a connection with the rest of the Mediterranean towns.
Other points of connection are the development of an economic activity linked to the fish markets, the commitment to intelligent tourism, the conservation of heritage and the culture of water.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
