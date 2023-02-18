Seven companies bid for the 17.5 million Santa Pola outdoor lighting contract

This would come with a full guarantee, of the outdoor lighting installations, traffic lights and Smart City devices.

The duration of the contract is 15 years, with a base budget of €17.56M for the total contract.

The Councillor for Infrastructures, Trini Ortiz, has highlighted that “among other aspects, 5,739 luminaires will be replaced which represents 85 per cent of the total existing in the city.”

Ortiz stresses that “the estimated savings, in principle, were between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of the current consumption. As a result of the recent sharp increase in the cost of energy, this saving could be reduced until the situation in the electricity market stabilises”.

Santa Pola will have an operations, control, supervision and management centre that will unify the management of all the services and the current control and surveillance systems, allowing for the smart management of the city.

