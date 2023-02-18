By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 1:07

Image of Manchester United club crest. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

An official bid to purchase Manchester United football club has been confirmed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirmed this evening, Friday, February 17, that he has made an official bid to purchase the football club, as reported by The Sun.

The Raine Group – which is handling the sale on behalf of the Glazer family – had placed a provisional deadline of 10pm for bids to be submitted.

It is believed that 70-year-old Ratcliffe – one of Britain’s richest businessmen – has the backing of investors from Wall Street. last year, he failed in his attempt to buy Chelsea, with the Stamford Bridge club eventually taken over by the American businessman, Todd Boehly.

“His aim is to be a long-term custodian of Manchester United and set the standard for a progressive approach to club ownership. As locally born, he wants to put the Manchester back into Manchester United”, a source close to his Ineos chemicals company told The Telegraph.

Sir Jim faces tough competition from Qatar. Earlier this evening, a statement was released confirming that the chairman of the Qatari Islamic Bank (QIB), had also made an official bid believed to be in the region of £5bn. Like Ratcliffe, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is also a long-time Red Devils fan.

___________________________________________________________

