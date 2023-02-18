Solana and the Sandbox crash after January highs, is Orbeon Protocol a better alternative?

By EWN • 18 February 2023 • 11:00

Recent market corrections have taken Solana (SOL) and The Sandbox (SAND) by storm. The value of both projects has decreased dramatically, and while some investors remain positive, others are investing their money elsewhere. One such alternative is Orbeon protocol (ORBN) which has recently sold out its latest presale stage, hitting a new all-time high in the process of over 1815%.

The Sandbox (SAND) Growth Slows In February

The Sandbox (SAND) is the third largest Metaverse built on the Ethereum blockchain. As of February 2023, The Sandbox has over two million players who can interact throughout the virtual world while earning SAND, The Sandbox (SAND) in-game currency.

The Sandbox (SAND) uses SAND for several purposes. It can be used to purchase in-game and plots, which can be monetised to generate a passive income. It can also be used to reward players and complete in-game activities.

Throughout January The Sandbox (SAND) had a strong performance, increasing from $0.38 to highs of $0.9. While many investors believed The Sandbox (SAND) would hit $1, its value crashed during recent market corrections, taking it to $0.7036. Since this decline, The Sandbox (SAND) growth has slowed, with a 30-day price increase of just 0.18%.

Solana (SOL) Price Remains Turbulent

Solana (SOL) was one of the best performing cryptocurrency assets of January, increasing from $9.8 to over $26. However, over the past 30 days, Solana (SOL) has experienced a price crash of 7.24%, taking its value to $21.76.

This consistent turbulence has created a sense of unease amongst Solana (SOL) holders, with some believing the cryptocurrency is too turbulent to invest in right now. That being said, with Solana (SOL)’s trading volume slightly increasing, some investors are using this price decline as a chance to buy more Solana (SOL), with the hope that Solana (SOL) will rise again later in the year.

Orbeon Protocol Experiences Second February Price Increase

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) remains one of the fastest growing presales in the market, increasing in value from $0.071 to $0.766 during the second week of February. Since its first presale stage in October 2022, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has continuously beat market trends, offering huge returns for investors who bought in early.

Unlike Solana (SOL) and The Sandbox (SAND), which focus solely on DeFi, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses DeFi technology to influence the real world crowdfunding market. With Orbeon Protocols (ORBN) DeFi launchpad, vetted startups can raise money for business development by selling equity backed NFTs.

Each NFT is fractionalized and will represent a percentage of the business, allowing startups to raise funds from a larger pool of smaller investors. Investors are protected throughout the Orbeon ecosystem, with each NFT smart contract using a “Fill or Kill” mechanic. This mechanic requires startups to hit certain funding targets before they receive their investment. If this is missed, investors are automatically refunded.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been successfully audited by Solid Proof, and has also locked its native tokens’ liquidity for a decade to prevent a rug pull and promote early adoption.

So far this has been a huge success, with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) selling out during 7 presale stages. As presale stage eight begins, investors are anticipating another price increase, with analysts expecting Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to hit $0.24 before its presale ends.

