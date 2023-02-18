Spring into action as winter ends with extra vitamins and minerals

By Linda Hall • 18 February 2023 • 17:00

SPRING, almost here, is an in-between time with some sunny days and others when we freeze again.

As the weather changes, we require extra vitamins and minerals so start with Omega 3 to promote brain and heart health, while protecting against chronic conditions.

Severe allergies require medical treatment, but people reacting to the burgeoning blossom and blooms can benefit from a zinc supplement to boost the immune system.

Magnesium also makes a big difference to spring allergies, helping to relax airways and lungs while reducing congestion.

Spring, when we shed our winter woollies and spend more time out of doors, calls for multivitamins, with special emphasis on Vitamins B and C.

Finally, ever-important and immune-boosting Vitamin D compensates for reduced sunlight exposure on those chilly days when winter temporarily returns.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram