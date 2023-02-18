The Hilton is set to open a hotel at Alicante-Elche airport

The future Hampton by Hilton Alicante Airport will occupy a newly built 2,600-square-metre building next to El Altet petrol station. It will boast 72 carefully designed rooms and will have a restaurant, a fully equipped gym and indoor and outdoor parking.

The new hotel is scheduled to open its doors at the beginning of 2025, with sources confirming that construction works will begin very soon.

Managing Director of Development for Spain and Portugal at Hilton, Carlos Miro, said, “We are delighted to announce our first Hampton by Hilton hotel in Alicante, which will offer the trusted service guests have come to expect from a Hilton hotel in an airport conveniently located for international travellers.”

Alicante was a good choice for the hotel chain. The airport received more than 15 million passengers in 2019, it is the fifth largest in the country and a key point of access to the main tourist areas on the Costa Blanca such as Benidorm, Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa.