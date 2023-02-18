The Murcia Jazz Festival will take place from March 3 to March 26

The line-up of the programme remains within the wide and eclectic range of different styles of the genre. There will be Latin-jazz, classical vocal, swing and fusion ranging from soul to funk and hip-hop, to name a few-

Murcia’s Councillor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro Garcia Rex, confirmed that: “Murcia will once again be the national capital of jazz in March. We are proud to announce we will be in the presence of outstanding names of international stature.”

The Councillor added: “We will have a programme which will be held in different parts of our city and also in our districts. The festival will then close with a free street show in the Plaza de la Universidad”.

