There are many ways of providing water in the garden, but the simplest way is a bird bath

A good bird bath has a simple, sturdy construction, but is light enough to make it easy to clean and refill.

The location of your garden and the type of vegetation immediately around it will determine what birds will visit your bird bath, and in what numbers. Siting of the bath is very important as birds will only use it if they feel safe.

Birds get excited and preoccupied with bathing, and tend to be more vulnerable than at other times.

Make sure birds have clear visibility as they bathe, with bushes or trees nearby to provide cover if alarmed, and perches to use when preening.

Ensure cats cannot use the cover to attack bathing birds. You can do this by placing a thick layer of clippings from thorny vegetation, such as rose or pyracantha, beneath the bushes.

Try placing the bath at different points around the garden to find the most popular site.