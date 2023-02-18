Three family members detained in Malaga’s Benalmadena suspected of cocaine and MDMA trafficking

By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 18:29

Image of items seized during search in Benalmadena. Credit: Policia Nacional

Three family members were arrested in Benalmadena suspected of belonging to a gang trafficking cocaine and MDMA.

As reported in a statement from the Provincial Police Station today, Saturday, February 18, National Police officers smashed a criminal organisation in the Malaga town of Benalmadena. It was allegedly dedicated to small and medium-scale cocaine and MDMA drug trafficking in the area.

As a result, three members of the same family were arrested as alleged perpetrators of the offences of belonging to a criminal group and crimes against public health, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

During the operation, investigators seized €15,540 in cash, 484.96 grams of cocaine, 773.97 grams of MDMA and cutting substances such as caffeine, phenacetin and sulphur. Other items such as mobile phones, a vehicle and tools for weighing, packaging and distributing the drugs were also confiscated.

Their investigation began in October due to indications of the existence of a criminal group based in Benalmadena. Initial investigations revealed that members of the network distributed cocaine in the Costa del Sol towns of Torremolinos and Benalmadena. This saw them displaying a high standard of living, presumably provided by the illegal activity they carried out.

As the investigation progressed, the police confirmed the facts with seizure reports in the area. Other evidence eventually led to their being given the authorisation to enter and search the home of the main suspects. This culminated in the arrest of the three family members. The judicial authority ordered the imprisonment of the main suspect.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.