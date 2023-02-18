Torrevieja installs intelligent traffic signals in various parts of the city

The intelligent signals have already been placed in different locations on Avenida Gregorio Maranon and Avenida Desiderio Rodriguez, among other locations.

The Councillor confirmed that: “These are light signals that are activated through sensors, which send a signal when they detect the passage of a car, either numerically or with icons, the driver receives the necessary information and warnings.”

“In addition to improving people’s safety, smart signs are more sustainable and economical, since they work using solar panels.”

Pedagogical radars are specially indicated to influence the behaviour of drivers, and they moderate their speed, making them aware that they are exceeding the speed limits in areas that are especially sensitive to inappropriate speed such as urban environments, the proximity of traffic pedestrians, schools, etc.

