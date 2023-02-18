Torrevieja launches an online application to apply for Padrons

The Councillor for Census and Statistics, Inmaculada Montesinos, highlighted the importance of the new service which will expedite the procedures for applying and obtaining your Padron.

Using the website torrevieja.es, citizens can request and obtain the individual and collective certificates of the Padron directly through a digital device.

The means to request it are by electronic ID, digital certificate, pin code or permanent code.

Once all the processing documents have been filled out, you will receive a communication from the City Council in your email to be able to download it and have access to the notification.

Councillor for Innovation and Modernisation, Ricardo Recuero, highlighted that since Monday, February 13, 237 certificates have already been issued electronically with this new municipal digital register service.

The Department of Census and Statistics also has a new telephone appointment service which can be used by calling (+34) 607 822 861, between the hours of 9:00.AM and midday, Monday to Friday.

