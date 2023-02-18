By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 21:57

Image of Windsor Palace. Credit: Google maps - Windsor Castle

Ed Sheeran and Adele have both reportedly turned down invites to perform at the Coronation concert for Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on May 7.

It has been revealed today, Saturday, February 18, that two of Britain’s biggest music stars have turned down invites to perform at the King Charles Coronation concert in May. According to the Mail on Sunday, Ed Sheeran and Adele have both declined the offer of taking part.

It is believed that the monarch had specifically asked for the two pop icons to be a part of the celebration at Windsor Castle on May 7. The massive event is being organised for the day after Charles is officially crowned as King in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

‘The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert’, a source close to the organisers informed the news outlet.

They added: ‘There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It’s such a shame’.

Last June, singing his massive hit ‘Perfect’, Sheeran performed the final song of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The pop icon has a concert planned on May 6 in Texas.

While the possibility exists that he could actually fly the nine hours from Texas to London by private jet to make the Windsor event, he is known to have previously refused to use this mode of transport.

It is not clear why Adele has turned down the opportunity of making an appearance on May 7. After ending her Las Vegas residency on March 25, she has no other gigs officially listed.

The recent Grammy winner Harry Styles is also thought to be on King Charles’ wishlist for the event but there has been no mention of his involvement yet. The Spice Girls and Lionel Richie are two huge acts believed to be close to confirming their appearances at the concert that will be broadcast by the BBC.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.