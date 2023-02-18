By Anna Ellis • 18 February 2023 • 13:22
UK used car transactions for the fourth quarter of 2022. Image: Auto Trader.
“The ongoing dearth in supply caused a softening on 2021’s exceptional performance, but the market closed 2022 in a strong position, and critically, carried some great momentum with it into the new year.”
Ian added: “January 2023 saw a record 80 million visits to our marketplace – nearly 10 million more than a year ago – and according to our data, a circa 8 per cent year-on-year increase in used car sales across the market.”
“2022’s EV boom is however at risk as our data shows demand for used electric vehicles has been dampened by high energy prices in the last few months. A surge in supply over the last year has resulted in five consecutive months of decline in used EV values.”
