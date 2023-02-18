Volvo happily bring good news to the motoring industry

Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 31 per cent in January year-on-year, accounting for 40.7 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. The share of fully electric cars stood at 16.2 per cent.

European sales for January reached 21,436 cars, up 14.7 per cent compared with the same period last year. The increase was led by markets such as the UK, Italy and Belgium. Recharge sales, which in addition to fully electric cars also includes plug-in hybrids, accounted for 59.8 per cent of the total sales in the region during the month.

US sales reached 7,693 cars, up 8.2 per cent compared with January last year. The share of Recharge models accounted for 30.8 per cent of the total sales for the month.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.