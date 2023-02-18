Woman and child freed after two-month captivity in Spain’s Castellón

By Glenn Wickman • 18 February 2023 • 23:21

THE Guardia Civil this week freed a woman and her two-year-old son from a hotel room in Alcossebre (Castellón) where they had been kept captive for nearly two months by the victim’s partner.

According to the authorities, the suspect is a French national who has a police history of gender violence in his home country.

The victim’s daughter, who currently resides in France, contacted the Guardia Civil to report that her mother was being kept at the hotel against her will due to issues related to drug trafficking.

Upon arriving at the scene, the suspected kidnapper allowed the officers to enter the room, where they found the woman lying on a sofa in a poor physical condition and in a clearly nervous state.

While one of the officers checked on the child, the other interviewed the woman on her own, when she informed the Guardia Civil that they had been living at the hotel since Christmas Eve forced by her partner, who reportedly beat her constantly.

She also stated that she was unable to get up off the sofa due to injuries inflicted to a leg by the suspect, showing the officer signs of bruising and evidence of severe physical mistreatment.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on gender violence charges and remanded in custody, while the victim and her child were taken to Vinaròs hospital for treatment.

Domestic or gender violence victims are urged to use the 016 emergency telephone number, available 24 hours a day in 52 languages. It does not appear on the telephone bill, although callers are advised to delete the call from their mobile phone register.

