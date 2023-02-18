You Cannot Miss Out On These Crypto Presales: Dogetti, Metacade and DogoDoge

By EWN • 18 February 2023 • 15:05

These are three crypto presales that you should consider investing in whilst they are still in the early stages of the process: Dogetti (DETI), Metacade (MCADE) and DogoDoge (DOGO).

A Look Into The Virtual Reality Gaming World: Metacade

Metacade has managed to combine two seemingly ‘nerdy’ concepts and create something otherworldly by marrying crypto and gaming. Metacade is a dynamic and exciting virtual reality hangout, the ultimate web3 community hub. Players can play to earn MCADE, the native currency of the Metacade universe. The platform allows users to meet fellow gamers, chat with entrepreneurs and share their interests, ideas and goals for the platform. Metacade expresses that they want to ‘put gaming back into the hands of gamers’, which is why they emphasise the importance of letting the people have a say. Players will be able to decide which games receive the funding on the platform, so Metacade is about what they say: “Built by gamers, for the gamers”.

Dogetti: Making You An Offer You Cannot Refuse

Dogetti is the brand new meme coin on the block(chain), aiming to dominate the crypto meme coin space and be crowned Top Doge. After all, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Which is why the Dogetti Family are emerging onto the scene. They aim to create generational wealth for all; they are planning to release 100 billion DETI tokens in total, so everyone gets a piece of the action. They are only in the first stage of their presale process but have already sold one billion tokens. Dog lovers everywhere will also enjoy their unique digital doggy companions feature. Users can invest, sell and trade their virtual furry friends in exchange for DETI; developers have plans to allow users to breed their NFTs, thus creating more furry friends to buy and sell. Fostered members of the Dogetti Family can communicate with each other and developers to dictate project direction and vote on future proposals via the DogettiDAO.

The DogoDoges Have Been Let Out

No, it isn’t the year of the Dog. But it may as well be because the dog days are not over. DogoDoge introduces another gaming platform where players can participate in dog racing games to earn rewards. In the Dogoverse you will be allocated your very own virtual pet dog; by winning and completing races players can earn DOGOs which they can use for various things, like purchasing NFTs. Even still, investors can earn DOGOs and rewards by simply having the money sit in the account. The DOGO currency can also be exchanged into other cryptocurrencies using the Dogo Swap DEX, as DOGO is compatible with the Ethereum network. DogoDoge will have a total supply of 10 billion DOGO tokens once the Dogoverse is officially launched.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido