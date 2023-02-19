By EWN • 19 February 2023 • 17:26

Analysts Believe Big Eyes Coin Will Match Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, As it Nears Market Launch

The coin market has witnessed the introduction of numerous meme coins, with only a fraction of them being regarded as top ones. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a presale meme coin that has been making waves since the previous year, and analysts believe it could be a part of the top category as it nears market launch. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the features of past successful meme coins and their uniqueness. The cat-theme token will leverage both to improve its chances of succeeding in the coin market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to improve global DeFi adoption by increasing its accessibility while making learning resources about DeFi available. This will drive wealth to the DeFi ecosystem, increasing the chances of deriving financial benefits. The meme coin boasts other utilities in booming crypto sectors, and analysts believe these features give it what it takes to be a top meme coin.

How Big Eyes Compare to Existing Top Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are leading meme coins in the coin market currently, and the presale meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG), isn’t far off from them.

Regarding market capitalization, Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the top crypto assets in the coin market. This makes many regard it as the king of meme coins. The top dog token inspired the launch of many others, including its closest rival, Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a huge price increase about two years back, increasing their popularity among crypto investors. The altcoins are, however, deficient when it comes to utility. This has made the meme coins reign somewhat short-lived.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) isn’t as prominent as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but it makes up for this with its beneficial utilities. Floki Inu’s utilities make it one of the prominent new-generation meme coins, and it’s on course for a good run when the market condition improves. Floki Inu (FLOKI) has a high potential to experience a price increase compared to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) at the moment. This makes it the better existing meme coin for now.

Big Eyes (BIG) boasts all the coins have and more. The presale token’s popularity can rival that of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), while it’s far more prominent than Floki Inu (FLOKI). Within less than a year of the presale, Big Eyes (BIG) has raised $23+ million on presale. The adoption indicates that it could surpass Dogecoin’s market capitalization within a few years.

The unique cat-theme token appeals more to the untapped community of cat lovers, and like Dogecoin, Big Eyes could also inspire numerous cat-theme tokens with its success. Big Eyes (BIG) matches Floki Inu (FLOKI) in utility. The soon-to-launch meme coin boasts DeFi and NFTs utilities. Its strong community increases potential longevity and possible project growth. This makes the meme coin eligible enough to be among the top meme coins.

Big Eyes (BIG): The Meme Coin to Get Now

Big Eyes DeFi application and NFTs utility will play huge roles in increasing the meme coin’s profit potential. The Big Eyes NFTs are unique cute cat collections with a high propensity to be a top market project soon. Analysts believe an increase in the Big Eyes token’s (BIG) value will also contribute positively to the NFTs’ value and vice versa.

Big Eyes (BIG) has all it takes to succeed, and serious investors wouldn’t let the meme coin’s presale slip away without taking advantage. The meme coin will launch in the main market once it completes presale, and now could be a good time to purchase it on presale, ahead of its anticipated price surge. Join the presale now.

Join the presale:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido