Bilingue El Campello (Alicante) members celebrated Burns Night as tradition demands

By Linda Hall • 19 February 2023 • 19:00

BURNS NIGHT: BEC secretary Beatriz Lenis with one of the association’s members Photo credit: Bilingue El Campello

AS they do each year, members of Bilingue el Campello (BEC) celebrated Burns Night at the end of January.

The haggis, specially brought in from Scotland, was piped in and addressed as tradition demands during the dinner at Campello’s Club Nautico. This was attended by 70 BEC members from 10 different countries, BEC secretary Beatriz Lenis told the Euro Weekly News afterwards.

The association aims, through its activities and events, for its members to achieve an improved knowledge, understanding and command of each other’s language while developing a better understanding and appreciation of their cultures.

Members meet to practise their Spanish and English and socialise each Thursday at 7.45pm in the Kahlo Gastrobar in Avenida Generalitat 50, El Campello. BEC also organises weekly walks as well as parties, picnics and sporting events.

There is a BEC Facebook page with information and photos about their events, although this can only be accessed by paying members.

For more information about group, visit their https://bilinguecampello.weebly.com website.

