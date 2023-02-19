By Chris King • 19 February 2023 • 22:01

Image of legendary sports commentator Dickie Davies at St Marys Southampton in 2012. Credit: Wikipedia - By Hrse12 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57443959

Dickie Davies, the legendary television sports commentator passed away aged 94.

Dickie Davies, a giant among sports commentators, passed away today Sunday, February 129. His death was confirmed by fellow broadcasting legend, Jim Rosenthal on his Twitter profile.

The Davies family have asked me to make the following announcement: pic.twitter.com/UPw5rrZklW — Jim Rosenthal (@rosenthal_jim) February 19, 2023

Posting on behalf of Dickie’s family, the post read: “With huge sadness, we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning. So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly. He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs”.

With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning. So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly. He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs. — Jim Rosenthal (@rosenthal_jim) February 19, 2023

Jim added: “Would appreciate some privacy as we mourn and celebrate his life. Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague….RIP DD”.

Would appreciate some privacy as we mourn and celebrate his life. Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague….RIP DD@itvpresscentre @iITVSport @itvnews — Jim Rosenthal (@rosenthal_jim) February 19, 2023

Dickie’s career in broadcasting is legendary, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest British television sports presenters of all time. Among other things, he anchored World of Sport from 1968 until 1985.

After World of Sport ended in 1985, Davies stayed with ITV, presenting boxing, darts, and snooker, as well as playing a part in their coverage of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He left ITV Sport in August 1989.

