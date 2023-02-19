BREAKING UPDATE: Police find a body where Nicola Bulley went missing

By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 15:45

BREAKING UPDATE: Police find the body of Nicola Bulley

UPDATE February 19 (3.45 pm) – Police have said that a body has been found where Nicola Bulley went missing

After conducting a search operation in the river Wyre, the police have announced that they have found a body in the River Wyre

A recent statement issued on Facebook by Lancashire police said, “This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels”

“We were called today at 11:36 am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road”

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.”

Police have also said that no formal identification has been carried out yet, so it has not been confirmed if its the body of Nicola Bulley

The statement also said “Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained”: It added, “Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected”.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL February 19 (3.05 pm) – All roads near the location where Nicola Bulley went missing have been sealed by the police as divers search for her body in the river

A major search operation is underway in the River Wyre, three weeks after Nicola Bulley went missing, as Lancashire Police is investigating the site following a tip-off.

According to Sky News, the roads around the location where she was last seen have been cordoned off, as divers have arrived on the scene at St Michaels on Wyre, Lancashire.

The tip-off is reported to have come from a man and a woman who were spotted pointing at a location in the river, as police are investigating the area using drones and helicopters.

As per an eyewitness cited by the Mirror, “It all happened so fast. Police have sealed all the roads off. It’s fair to say a massive search is underway.”

Bulley was last seen next to the river at 9.10 am on January 27, after she had reportedly dropped her two daughters at school.

__________________________________________________________

