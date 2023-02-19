Calima and warmer temperatures forecast for Malaga province this week

By Chris King • 19 February 2023 • 21:01

Image of a thermometer. Credit: Egor Valeev/ Shutterstock.com

Malaga province should see warmer temperatures this week along with dust particles, or a calima, in the air.

After a week of strong easterly winds in Malaga province, the storm is expected to die down and be replaced with another rare meteorological phenomenon, that of dust particles in the air, or calima.

Maximum temperatures will also be above normal for this time of year, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, today, Sunday, February 19.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 19-02-2023 hasta 25-02-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/Z2dV4qJZ7O — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) February 19, 2023

This will bring a diverse change from the weather forecast only last Friday 17 by the experts. AEMET increased the warning level throughout the day, until 8pm, and the orange alert for coastal phenomena was active along the coast of Malaga. A yellow alert for strong winds was also in place for inland areas, apart from Antequera.

Once the easterly wind subsides – which it will do in the next few days according to the AEMET forecast – the weather will allow work to begin on repairing the damage caused by the storm over the last two weeks.

Tomorrow, Monday 20, the day is expected to dawn with clear skies, which will become cloudy around mid-afternoon. There is a small probability of showers, which would be laden with atmospheric dust. As a result, if you are thinking of cleaning the car, it is best to wait until Tuesday. Thermometers should mark a minimum temperature of 12°C and a pleasant high of 20°C.

Tuesday, February 21

On Tuesday 21, the situation will be much the same, according to the weather agency’s forecast. The wind will drop even further, gusting to 5 km/h, while the probability of rain will drop even further compared to Monday. Temperatures will remain the same as on Monday.

Wednesday, February 22

The sky will be completely clear, with maximum temperatures rising to around 23°C, and the wind will be variable and light, mostly from the west.

___________________________________________________________

