Chechnya’s leader Kadyrov wants to start his own private military company like Russia´s Wagner Group

By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 15:34

hechnya’s leader Kadyrov wants to start his own private military company like Russia´s Wagner Group Photo by Zaid Saadallah Shutterstock.com

Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov has announced that he one day plans to start a private military firm, in the same style as the Wagner Group.

According to Reuters, he made this remark in a Telegram message and emphasized the importance of private military companies while praising Wagner’s work in Ukraine, where he said they had produced “impressive results”.

“When my service to the state is completed, I seriously plan to compete with our dear brother Yevgeny Prigozhin and create a private military company. I think it will all work out,” said Kadyrov in the post.

Both Kadyrov and Prigozhin have been strong allies of Russian president Vladimir Putin and have also led forces against, Ukraine mostly autonomously.

The men have also formed an alliance and have been calling for more “vigorous prosecution of the conflict” while criticizing the top Russian military officials.

