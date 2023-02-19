By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 11:41

Gun crimes increase by more than 2,500% in London within a year Photo by PopTika Shutterstock.com

Offences with guns in London have been reported to have increased by more than 2,500% as over 237 incidents were reported in a year

According to recent open crime data from the UK home office, 237 cases of gun crimes have been reported in London within a year.

The data which has been revealed in a report by Mail Online suggests an increase of 2,533 per cent from the previous year in the city, when only nine incidents were reported.

A total of 850 firearm offices were reported in England and Wales during the last year, as per the data, which is an increase of 49 percent.

Aside from that, over 1,281 cases of knife attacks were also reported, but the data suggests there has been a drop in the possession of knives by 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan police have said that their data on gun offences is ‘vastly different’ that that from the home office.

As per the police estimates, the number of offences committed from April to September 2022 was 768 in comparison to 699, during the same period in 2021.

Other parts of the country also reported several incidents of gun crimes, including Manchester, where 69 offences were recorded.

Even rural areas such as Gwent have recorded an increase of 1,800 per cent, as 19 offences were reported in the last year.

The report also stated that “The data showed that a host of crimes including violent disorder, knife offences, car theft and robbery are on the up”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.