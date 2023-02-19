Hollywood actor Richard Gere hospitalised in Mexico

By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 10:00

Hollywood actor Richard Gere hospitalized in Mexico Photo by Miro-Vrlik-Photography Shutterstock.com

Actor Richard Gere was hospitalised after he was diagnosed with pneumonia during a family vacation in Mexico

According to TMZ, the actor is now recovering while on vacation to celebrate the 40th birthday of his wife Alejandra Silva in Nuevo Vallarta.

The actor is reported to have developed a severe cough before the trip, which worsened after he reached Mexico.

He had to then be admitted to the hospital where the diagnosis was made.

Gere was out of the hospital the following day, as reports suggest that he has been recovering and is doing much better.

Both Gere and his wife are also accompanied by their children and during a recent post Silva stated that the whole family had been unwell.

On Thursday she made a post on Instagram that said, “Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you!”.

