By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 14:33

Italy´s prime minister Meloni to meet Ukrainian president Zelensky. Photo by Pierre Teyssot Shutterstock.com

Giorgia Meloni will visit Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday

Italian prime minister Meloni will be travelling to Kyiv to meet president Zelensky, as per Reuters.

Meloni, who has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, has stated that she intends to visit the country before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Her visit comes at a time when there has been friction due to differences in opinions about the Ukrainian war, within her ruling coalition.

In a recent statement by Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister said that “he would not seek a meeting with Zelenskiy if he were still head of government”, as he puts the blame of the war on the Ukrainian President. Berlusconi’s party Forza Italia is a part of Meloni´s coalition government.

Meanwhile, Antonio Tajani, Italy´s foreign minister said that he has assured Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba of support from Italy, during the sidelines of the Group Seven meeting in Munich.

