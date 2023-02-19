Lack of exercise blamed for thousands of premature deaths in Europe each year

By Glenn Wickman • 19 February 2023 • 0:07

Image by only_kim/Shutterstock

LACK of exercise causes 10,000 premature deaths a year in Europe, according to a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As reported by RTVE, the study reveals that more than one third of EU residents do not reach the minimum level of weekly physical exercise recommended by the WHO – 150 minutes of moderate to intense workout.

This sedentary lifestyle will reportedly cause 11.5 million new cases of noncommunicable diseases to be diagnosed by 2050, leading to premature death in many cases.

These diseases will include cardiovascular complications, depression, diabetes and several different types of cancer.

The WHO reports that only 40 per cent of Europeans exercise regularly, with significant differences between countries, sexes and ages.

Finland is said to be the most active country, while 73 per cent of men aged 15 to 24 work out at least once a week compared to 58 per cent of women in the same age range.

The study also reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on sporting activity in Europe, with more than half of all people questioned admitting to having reduced their level of physical exercise and up to 18 per cent quitting altogether.

These figures clash with recent reports that increasing numbers of Europeans are tuning in to live sporting events as spectators.

