Limited tickets available: Grab your dancing shoes and head to Careline’s School Disco

Grab your dancing shoes and enjoy a night that will bring back memories of the good old days. Careline Theatre in Alcalali is holding a school disco on Saturday, March, 4, in a bid to raise funds to perform some much-needed painting and building maintenance.

The group have just purchased 220 second-hand theatre seats from Valencia to replace the old ones which had been condemned as they had woodworm. The second-hand seats have arrived in several pieces and need some serious TLC, painting, cleaning and fixing together.

This event is perfect for the big kids as well as the little ones so dig out those old school uniforms from your past. You can come as a student or teacher, but note that uniforms are compulsory or detentions will be handed out!

Enjoy the fiestas bar, school dinner, dancing, bike sheds, tuck shop and prizes for the best head boy and girl. This will be a night to remember that you really don’t want to miss.

The fabulous entertainment is provided by Dougie Mack from Bay Radio with the assistance of the resident Careline DJ, Ian Bennett.

This is a unique event due to the group being in the middle of the reform with no seats in the theatre and is unlikely to ever be repeated!

For more information or to book head to thelittleboxoffice.com/carelinetheatre.

Please note that this is a ticket-only event.

Tickets are priced at €15 per adult which includes a welcome drink, hot school dinner and entry into a free prize draw. For 12’s and under tickets are priced at €10 which includes a welcome drink, hot school dinner and entry into a free prize draw. VIP/prefect tickets are €25 and include two welcome drinks, access to an exclusive VIP area, table service and a hot school dinner.