Marcus Rashford brace against Leicester continues Manchester United’s Premier League assault

By Chris King • 19 February 2023 • 20:27

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Manchester United’s win over Leicester City saw them consolidate third place in the English Premier league table.

Manchester United hosted Leicester City this afternoon, Sunday, February 19, at Old Trafford. A comfortable 3-0 victory saw Erik ten Hag’s side consolidate third spot in the English Premier League table.

Marcus Rashford continued his golden streak of form by notching another two goals against the Foxes. That brings his total to 24 for the season and as long as the 25-year-old can stay injury-free the England star is going to be vital to United’s potential assault on another title.

His tally of 17 goals in 18 games since the end of the World Cup, is the most by any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Assisted by Bruno Fernandes in the 25th minute, Rashford hit a sublime opener into the Leicester net beyond Danny Ward. His second came after another perfect pass from the Portugal star and once again Rashford placed the ball calmly into Ward’s net after 56 minutes.

Jadon Sancho also continued his return to form with a well-taken goal in the 61st minute after being teed up by Fred to seal the three points and a 3-0 win.

If Leicester had been able to convert their opportunities in the first half then it could well have been a different outcome. David de Gea was United’s saviour with the match still goalless.

The Spaniard performed an outstanding reflex save to prevent Harvey Barnes and a diving header from Kelechi Iheanacho was also kept out superbly, keeping his 180th clean sheet at Old Trafford.

Coming into the season, even the most diehard United fan would probably admit that the team was not really among the favourites to qualify for the Champions League. The resurgence though sees them only three points behind their neighbours Man City, and five adrift of leaders Arsenal, who had a game in hand.

While the Red Devils march on, Brendan Rodgers’ outfit find themselves languishing in 14th position. Before today, they had been on a three-match unbeaten run.

Today’s result will surely be a huge boost to the confidence of his players ahead of this Thursday’s Europa League play-off return leg against Barcelona. That is followed by the carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

