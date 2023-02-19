Mark Zuckerberg announces rollout of new paid subscription service ‘Meta Verified’

By Chris King • 19 February 2023 • 18:49

Image of Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: catwalker/Shutterstock.com

The new ‘Meta Verified’ paid subscription service was announced by Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this afternoon, Sunday, February 19, that his company will roll out its new ‘Meta Verified’ paid subscription service this week. It will start in Australia and New Zealand, to be followed by other countries shortly after.

In a post on his official Facebook account, he wrote: “Good morning and new product announcement: this week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support”.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99/month on the web or $14.99/month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon”, he continued.

